“Save It or Shave It” Fundraiser Raises Money for Childhood Cancer Research
CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotteans have an important decision to make!
Glory Days Apparel is partnering with the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation for a one-of-kind fundraiser called “Shave it or Save it.”
In exchange for a small donation for pediatric cancer research, people can cast their votes to determine the fate of Glory Days Apparel founder JD Harris’ mullet.
Voting ends August 15 at JGCF.Org/Decision2020 and the outcome will be announced Tuesday, August 18.