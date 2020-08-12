Wilson’s World: CMS Speedway Drive-In Movies Continue Tonight with Special Co-Host NASCAR Driver William Byron

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Motor Speedway continues their ‘Speedway Drive-In Movies‘ with tonight’s movie Days of Thunder. But tonight’s movie will be having a special guest co-host with Wilson…Hendrick Motorsports’ car #24 driver William Byron. William joined Wilson this morning to talk about the Speedway Drive-In Movies as well as his career on different tracks.

The family fun movie night at CMS continues every Wednesday night through September. Parked in the infield in front of our 16,000 square foot high-definition television is the perfect place to take in your favorite family friendly movies. Gates open at 5pm with the movie beginning at 7pm. Tickets are only $30 per carload and can be purchased online. So pack the cooler and pile the kids in the car and head out to the speedway. More information and ticket purchasing can be found HERE.

