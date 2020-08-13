Small Business Owners Struggle To Find Funding As Cooper Announces Another Relief Program

CHARLOTTE, NC – Thousands of North Carolina small business owners have the opportunity for more financial relief after a new grant was announced on Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Still, business owners are struggling to stay afloat and navigate the application process.

After months of effort, Jennifer Moxley, the owner of Sunshine Media Network was just approved for a $10,000 Access to Capital Grant from the City of Charlotte and the

Foundation of the Carolinas.

“I am very excited to know that I am a recipient of that,” said Moxley.

She does messaging, video, and storytelling for people and businesses. Like many others, her work disappeared in March. Since then she’s been trying to stay afloat. Applying for loans non-stop.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Moxley with a laugh.

It took mounds of paperwork, long hours filling out applications and rejection. A lot of rejection.

“Honestly it’s exhausting. At the same time we’re doing all of this. I’m looking for work. I’m trying to learn a new skill set of how to pivot and do hybrid events,” said Moxley.

She plans to continue applying for grants like the one announced Thursday by Governor Cooper.

“It’s important that we support them as they seek to do right by their employees and their customers,” said Cooper.

The Job Retention Grant Program includes $15 million in federal coronavirus relief funding.

“To support businesses who’ve seen a dip in sales or services and are keeping their employees on the payroll,” said Cooper.

To receive the funding a business can not have participated in other federal programs like the PPP loans. They must have had at least a 10% reduction in sales due to COVID. Applicants are eligible for up to 250K.

Moxley encourages all small businesses owners to take advantage of any and all relief programs.

“I’m just really pushing all of us to make it through this because we have to be here on the other side to have a whole charlotte,” said Moxley.