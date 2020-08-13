Wilson’s World: Learning About an 1831 Astronomical Event that Led to Nat Turner’s Rebellion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We go back 189 years in this week Wilson’s weekly video chat with Zach Lemhouse, a.k.a. Zach the Historian, from the Historical Center of York County. On this date in 1831 Nat Turner was said to have witnessed a solar eclipse, an event that finally pushed him to lead a slave rebellion that was known as Nat Turner’s Rebellion (also known as the Southampton Insurrection). The rebellion led to oppressive legislation that prohibited the education, movement, and assembly of slaves.

