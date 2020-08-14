Wilson’s World: Enjoying Some Fun Home School STEM Projects for the Kids from Tierra Encantada

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson welcomes a new member to his Wilson’s World Homeschool faculty…Kristen Denzer of Tierra Encantada. Tierra Encantada ‎ ‎is a community-oriented Spanish Immersion Daycare and Preschool for children from 6 weeks to 6 years of age that offers a variety of stimulating, STEM activities.

Kristen has a little fun with Wilson as she showed him a few fun STEM science projects that using can recreate for the kids just using things you can find around the house.

Learn more about Tierra Encantada at their website tierraencantada.com.

