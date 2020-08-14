Wilson’s World: How to Enjoy a Curbside Brown Bag Brunch from Uptown Yolk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Want to help support a small business and enjoy a great brunch at the same time? Wilson has just the place for you. This morning he chatted with Subrina Collier, co-owner, Uptown Yolk and like all small businesses, Uptown Yolk which is inside 7th Street Station was closed to the public for a while. But they are open now and their new Uptown Yolk: Brown Bag Brunch is ready for you to pick up.

Wilson talked with Subrina about their brown bag brunch as well as everything she has been doing to help other during the pandemic. Find out more about Uptown Yolk at their website theyolkcafe.com or you can order directly HERE.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.