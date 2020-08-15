Hungry? Check Out Optimist Hall For An Array Of Food Options
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located in the Optimist Park neighborhood between Uptown and Noda, this food hall features numerous vendors and retail stores.
Optimist Hall is open from Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.
The Hall, originally built in 1892, is a redevelopment of a former gingham mill that was home to Charlotte’s largest textile mill.
