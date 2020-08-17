Hot in Hollywood: Gayle King Almost Took Over for Oprah, and Ryan Reynolds Launches a Streaming Service

Jason Marcus,

CHARLOTTE, NC– It’s hard to imagine the Oprah Winfrey show without Oprah, but that was almost a reality! In an interview with Drew Barrymore, Gayle King revealed that she turned down the offer to replace the iconic talk show host because of the time commitment. Plus, Ryan Reynolds has a new streaming service where you can only watch one movie; his 2003 film Foolproof.