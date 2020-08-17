Wilson’s World: YMCA of Greater Charlotte Assisting Area Families on the First Day of School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson’s World is talking with Adrianne Hobbs with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte and how they are helping and supporting students during their return to ‘virtual’ school. The Y has a current program where the kids can come to the Y and adhering to CDC guidelines and with proper social distancing will be able to connect with their classroom and have a better virtual back to school experience.

Learn more about the YMCA’s ‘Back to School’ program at their website HERE.

