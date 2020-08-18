Charlotte Hornets Suspend Radio Announcer For Using The N-Word In Tweet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets announced they have indefinitely suspended their play by play radio announced John Focke after he tweeted the N-word instead of ‘Nuggets’ on Twitter.
The Tweet said:
Shot making in the Jazz-N****** game is awesome! Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!
The Tweet has since been deleted and Focke released the following statement on his Twitter account:
Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended.