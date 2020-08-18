Charlotte Hornets Suspend Radio Announcer For Using The N-Word In Tweet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets announced they have indefinitely suspended their play by play radio announced John Focke after he tweeted the N-word instead of ‘Nuggets’ on Twitter.

Charlotte Hornets Statement: pic.twitter.com/4RaDvcSfHU — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) August 18, 2020

The Tweet said:

Shot making in the Jazz-N****** game is awesome! Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!

The Tweet has since been deleted and Focke released the following statement on his Twitter account: