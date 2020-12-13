Fallen Mount Holly Police Officer Remembered During Vigils on Sunday Night

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – Hundreds of people from across the community honored the life of Officer Tyler Herndon on Sunday night.

Back-to-back vigils were held, one in the city where he served, the other in the place where he grew up.

“I love him. I’m proud of him. And this right here is the reason he loves this job,” said Herndon’s father.

He held back tears as he spoke in front of a crowd of hundreds gathered in Mount Holly.

Herndon recalled the pain and turmoil of the past few days.

“They come and got me Friday morning, woke me up at about 4:40 in the morning, told me that my son had been shot and that I needed to go to the hospital,” he said.

REMEMBERING OFFICER HERNDON: A community in mourning is coming together to remember a Mount Holly Police Officer killed in the line of duty. The latest at 6pm. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/ztB2cgFzhl — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) December 12, 2020

Officer Herndon died after exchanging gunfire with a break-in suspect at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade early that morning.

His father says the support from the community and his son’s fellow officers has been overwhelming.

A second vigil was held in Herndon’s hometown of Kings Mountain.

26 balloon were released into the air on what would have been Herndon’s 26th birthday.

“Those in the blue mean so much to our community, and we’re just thankful to have them and to lose one like this just isn’t very common, you really feel for the family,” says Kings Mountain resident Jimbo Thompson.

He is a friend of the family.

“Just gotta wrap our arms around them and support them as a community, and as friends and just pray for the family for comfort,” Thompson says.