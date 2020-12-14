23-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A northeast Charlotte homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot early Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were on a self-initiated traffic stop near the intersection of Pavilion Boulevard and University City Boulevard around 12 a.m. when they heard several shots being fired in the area.

As officers began to investigate the source of the gunshots, they located a man with a gunshot wound on Caroway Street. Officers immediately requested for Medic and began administering life-saving efforts to the victim.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Jontavius Demond Hall, was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic a short time later, police say.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.