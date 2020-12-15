CMPD Animal Care & Control Needs Community Help To Reach 90% Save Rate Adoption Goal For 2020

The Latest (Dec, 15th, 2020):

As of today, CMPD Animal Care and Control is 270 adoptions away from reaching its overall goal of achieving a 90% save rate for 2020. This means that 630 animals have been adopted out of the 900 goal that was set on November 1st!

The shelter is currently waiving adoption fees when you donate any amount of your choice to its life-saving programs.

Follow CMPD Animal Care and Control on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates. For more information, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

Story Update (Dec, 10th, 2020):

As of December 10th, CMPD Animal Care and Control has had 549 animals adopted out of the 900 needed to reach the overall save rate of 90% for 2020. This leaves 351 adoptions needed to reach this goal.

The shelter is currently holding an adoption special where adoption fees are waived with a monetary donation amount of your choice toward its life-saving programs.

Click here to view CMPD Animal Care and Control’s adoptable pets.

Original Story (Nov 23, 2020):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control (AC&C) is excited to announce a big adoption campaign goal through the end of the year to reach a 90% Save Rate for the 2020 calendar year.

“Saving lives is the reason that many of us here at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control got into this line of work. Now, standing on the precipice of a 90% Save Rate for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community, it hardly seems real! For me, coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg meant joining a progressive agency that was headed in the right direction but still had a lot of room for growth. Since 2015, we have increased our Save Rate from 63% to almost 90% and it has truly taken a village. This success is none of ours alone. This success belongs to everyone in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community! We are so excited and proud to be standing here and hope you will join us in taking the next step in lifesaving!” – AC&C Director, Dr. Josh Fisher

How Can You Help Reach a 90% Save Rate for 2020?

Adopt! For the entire month of December, adoption fees will be waived in favor of a financial donation to support any of the CMPD AC&C shelter programs.

Share on social media! If you have friends who have been thinking of adding a pet to their life, share this campaign with them.

Follow CMPD Animal Care and Control on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates.

Save Rate Simplified:

“900 to 90%….that is where we started at the beginning of November” said Melissa Knicely, Communications Manager for CMPD AC&C. Progressive animal sheltering is rapidly transitioning to a truly data-driven business model, so we look at our numbers on a daily basis. What makes this so different as compared to a traditional business, is these numbers are actual animals, which makes looking over data and making number goals equivalent to setting lifesaving goals. If we are able to adopt 900 animals into homes in the months of November and December we can reach a 90% Save Rate for 2020, currently we are at 89% year-to-date”.

“Save Rate” or “live release rate” is a statistic that was implemented by national animal welfare organizations in the last 10 years as a measurement system for success in the field of animal welfare. Of all the animals entering the shelter system, how many are leaving the shelter in a positive manner. Examples of positive manners can be; lost pets returned to their owner, adoptions, transferring animals to other organizations, or rescues.

Timeline For Perspective:

Ten years ago, AC&C had a Save Rate of 35.1%. Over the years, there has been tremendous growth thanks to new programs, financial donations, grants, media support, fosters, volunteers, partnerships with other animal welfare organizations, staff dedication, and most importantly community support.

For more information or to adopt an animal today, please visit animals.cmpd.org.