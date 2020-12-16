9-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured In West Charlotte Shooting

Caryn Little,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the shooting happened just before 4pm on Davenport Street.  This is near Interstate 85 and Freedom Drive.  CMPD says they believe the bullet was fired by a vehicle.  The bullet reportedly went through a window and struck the girl who was inside a home, according to officers on the scene.

The child was rushed to a local hospital by Medic.  No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates.