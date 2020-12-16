9-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured In West Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the shooting happened just before 4pm on Davenport Street. This is near Interstate 85 and Freedom Drive. CMPD says they believe the bullet was fired by a vehicle. The bullet reportedly went through a window and struck the girl who was inside a home, according to officers on the scene.
The child was rushed to a local hospital by Medic. No other details have been released at this time.
