9-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured In West Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the shooting happened just before 4pm on Davenport Street. This is near Interstate 85 and Freedom Drive. CMPD says they believe the bullet was fired by a vehicle. The bullet reportedly went through a window and struck the girl who was inside a home, according to officers on the scene.

The child was rushed to a local hospital by Medic. No other details have been released at this time.

Shooting Investigation: CMPD is investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Davenport Street. One juvenile has been transported by Medic with serious injuries. As further information becomes available, it will be released by #CMPD Public Affairs. Report #: 20201216-1536-03. pic.twitter.com/C2Cb5ATntc — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 16, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.