Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Ronald!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care and Control is featuring Ronald. Ronald is 6 years old and loves to cuddle. He loves toys and knows to sit and shake. Ronald is great in cars but needs to be introduced to other dogs slowly.

If you are interested in adopting Ronald or any of the other available pets from CMPD Animal Care and Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

CMPD Animal Care and Control is 270 adoptions away from achieving their goal of a 90% save rate for 2020. Click here to learn more about this goal and how you can help.