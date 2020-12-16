Edge On The Clock: Mariah Carey Wants To Spend NYE With You

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mariah Carey may love Christmas, but she wants to host you for New Year’s Eve! The singer has teamed up with Airbnb to host a private dinner with a private chef inside a geodesic dome on the NASDAQ Terrace above New York’s Times Square, all under strict COVID-19 safety guidelines. New York residents can request the booking on December 21st.

Plus, Apple is not refunding a mother whose six-year-old son secretly racked up a $16,000 tab in app purchases.

And, the NFL is planning to invite vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay, Florida, as a way of thanking them and paying tribute to their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.