Fort Mill Schools Going To Remote Learning Due To Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus At Several Schools

FORT MILL, S.C. — All Fort Mill schools will be moving to virtual learning December 17th and December 18th due to the possibility of community spread of the coronavirus in several schools, according to a news release. Officials with the Fort Mill School District released the following statement:

“As positive cases have been reported to the district during the week, patterns have indicated the possibility of community spread in several schools in the district. This decision was made with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind. Each school has a plan for virtual learning and will be communicating details directly to students, parents and staff. This change does not impact Fort mill Virtual Academy students.”