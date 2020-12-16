More Local Hospitals Getting First Shipments of Pfizer COVID Vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Pfizer vaccine is already being given to frontline workers in Charlotte and across the country.

42 more hospitals in North Carolina will get their first shipments on Thursday, including Novant Health Presbyterian.

Pfizer’s vaccine arrived at Catawba Valley Medical Center, Caldwell UNC Health, and MUSC Lancaster on Wednesday.

They join Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center in getting the first shipments locally.

If Moderna‘s vaccine is approved next week, North Carolina is expected to get 175,000 doses right away.

More than half of that will go to long-term care facilities, according to Governor Roy Cooper.