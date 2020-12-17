9PM: World’s Funniest Animals

1/83

Host Elizabeth Stanton and a celebrity guest panel look at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video on a new World’s Funniest Animals, Thursday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About World’s Funniest Animals:

Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”), the series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and your favorite TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets as well as celebrities and their pets.