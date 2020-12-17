Healthy Headlines: Why Heart Attacks Surge During The Holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you know that cardiac death is almost 5% higher during the holidays, according to research? It’s easy to get caught up in the fun of the holidays and sometimes ignore your heart health.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health cardiologist Dr. Bhalaghuru Chokkalingam Mani joins Rising to discuss what you can do to protect your heart during the holidays.

