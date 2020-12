1/15

This week we see the final four compete to win the Christmas caroling competition at 8 p.m. on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

The final four Christmas caroling groups, each of which boasts its own stylized brand of carols, compete with one another as Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host, and celebrities Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon and Garry Gary Beers judge.