First Lady Peggy McMaster Tests Positive For COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials say First Lady Peggy McMaster tested positive for coronavirus after taking a precautionary routine test on Thursday, December 17th.

Governor Henry McMaster was also tested but the results were negative, according to a news release.

Officials say the First Lady is not experiencing any symptoms currently, but will self-quarantine for the next ten days while monitoring for potential symptoms.

Governor McMaster will also quarantine for the next seven days and will be tested regularly, and he will continue working from home until his quarantine period is over, officials say.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”

Officials say the First Lady is working with Dr. Brannon Traxler, SCDHEC interim public health director, to notify individuals she was in close contact with 48 hours prior to testing positive.