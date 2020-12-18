The Moose Test, explained

1/2

2/2



Have you ever heard of the Moose Test? Unless you live in Sweden or are extremely well-versed in the different types of automotive safety testing, we’re willing to bet you haven’t. This unique safety test is one for the books, though, and Toyota of N Charlotte is here to explain it.

What is the Moose Test?

Toyota is renowned for its dedication to safety features and technology. They conduct extensive research and testing every single year to bring out the best of the best when it comes to these important aspects of your drive time; they even have a facility devoted to safety research in Ann Arbor, Michigan. On top of that, every car on the market goes through various crash safety tests to ensure they can get you and your loved ones from point A to point B safely. However, one test that you may not have heard of before is the Moose Test.

If you haven’t heard of the Moose Test, don’t feel bad. It’s only used in Sweden (it’s not used in North America at all) as it was developed there back in the 1970s. Basically, it’s supposed to test how well both a car and driver react if a large animal – like a moose – were to cross into their path while they were driving. Here’s a basic breakdown of how this unique safety test works:

This test is performed only in Sweden, as mentioned, and is a standard safety test there.

Drivers will travel at 40-50 mph during the test for authenticity.

Orange traffic cones are set up on the highway in an S-shape. There’s a sharp left turn (to emulate where you would swerve out of the way) as well as a straightaway (where you would regain control of your car after swerving).

It sounds simple and honestly, pretty easy, right? Think again. Cars notoriously fail this test over and over, leading automakers to rethink their safety and handling features. For example, a 1997 Mercedes A-Class. You’d think a luxury car that’s renowned for reliability, performance, and handling would nail the test with ease… but it didn’t. It actually overturned before it even made it into the straightaway!

However, it’s not all on the car. It’s also the responsibility of the driver to ensure that they pay close attention to the road at all times, keeping their hands on the wheel and their attention on the task at hand. Every time you climb into the driver’s seat you should be putting your best defensive driving skills to use so you can avoid accidents AND things crossing your path on the road.

Learn more about safety testing at Toyota of North Charlotte

If you have questions about safety testing, safety tech, or safety features, we’ve got answers! (Maybe not for the Moose Test, but everything else.) Call Toyota of North Charlotte today at (704) 875-9199 or stop by 13429 Statesville Rd, just off I-77 at exit 23.