Wilson’s World: The Alzheimer’s Association is Here to Help with Older Relatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thanks to the pandemic, the holidays are going be tougher this year than other for some people. And if you are a caregiver for an older relative who is dealing with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia it can be even harder for both of you. That is where the Alzheimer’s Association comes in to help. Wilson talked with Katherine Lambert of the Alzheimer’s Association‎ about the services of help and support they offer both patients and their caregivers.

