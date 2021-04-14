Hot Diggity Dog, The Wienermobile Is Coming To Charlotte!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be cruising through the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina from Thursday, April 15th until Sunday, April 18th, officials say.

Fans of the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will have a chance to get up close and personal, as Oscar Mayer officials say they will hold events around Charlotte where fans can take photos and answer trivia questions to become an honorary Hotdogger and take home a wiener whistle.

Officials say these events are part of the annual “coast-to coast wienie roast,” with the mission of putting smiles on faces across America.

The events are free, and Oscar Mayer officials encourage everyone to take advantage of seeing the Wienermobile in person for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Officials say the North Carolina appearances are as follows: