Police: Burke County Man Wanted For Setting Fires And Pointing A Gun

BURKE CO., N.C. — Deputies say they are searching for Craig Lytle, 46, as a person of interest after several fires were set to a vacant property and a victim had a firearm pointed at him on Wednesday in Burke County.

Burke County deputies say they were dispatched to a home on Powerhouse Road in Morganton on April 14th around 11 a.m., where they met a victim who claimed Lytle has been on his property and pointed a gun at him.

At the scene, deputies say they noticed smoke coming from a property nearby and discovered several fires had been set on the vacant property, in the direction the victim claims Lytle was walking.

Authorities say Lytle is known to carry a firearm and is considered dangerous. Lytle is also wanted on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in unrelated matters.

Both W.A. Young and Glen Alpine Elementary schools were placed in a soft lockdown on Wednesday while officers searched for Lytle, who was never found, according to authorities.

Police ask anyone with information on Lytle’s whereabouts to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.