Warm Wednesday, Isolated Showers Overnight

AM Headlines:

Toasty day with PM clouds

Scattered Evening Showers

Cool & dry through Friday

Increased Fire Danger late week Discussion:

Waking up to another mild start. Highs today will reach the low to mid-80s with clouds not filling in until late in the afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered showers return to the forecast later today. Don’t bank on any significant rain to wash the pollen off your car or water your lawn. In fact, much drier and cooler air will filter in Thursday. Low relative humidity and breezy conditions will increase wildfire danger through the end of the week. Burning is strongly discouraged. Temps will reach the mid-70s Thursday afternoon with sunshine returning late in the day. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-40s. Cool through the weekend with temps in the mid to upper 60s through Saturday. Isolated rain chances will remain into next week as seasonable highs return to the forecast.