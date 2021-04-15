CMPD: Woman Killed In Northwest Charlotte Wreck After Driving Through Several Yards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal car wreck after a woman was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and drove through several yards in northwest Charlotte.

Detectives say the woman, identified as Ramya Fuller, was taken to a local hospital for her injuries where she later died.

Officers say around 9 p.m. on April 14th they responded to reports of a car wreck on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road to find a 2011 Infiniti G37 sedan, and extensive damage done to the front yard of the house the car was found.

Detectives say their investigation indicates Fuller was driving at a fast rate of speed down eastbound Mount Holly-Huntersville Road when she entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road, causing her to travel through four residential yards, while hitting mailboxes, garbage cans, a telephone utility box, and fencing along the way.

Detectives say Fuller was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and is the sole occupant of the vehicle involved.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Police say anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169, extension 3, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.