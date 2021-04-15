Cool and Breezy End to the Week

AM Headlines:

Breezy and cooler today

Dry through Friday

A few isolated showers Saturday Discussion:

Cool and dry air moves into the region today. A few isolated showers possible this morning, but clouds will clear this afternoon. Burning is discouraged as low relative humidity and breezy conditions could spread fires very easily. Temps will remain slightly below average through the start of the weekend. Saturday brings a chance for a few scattered showers. Temps will rebound back into the low to mid 70s to end the weekend and start the next week.