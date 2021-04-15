Edge On The Clock: Awkward Dance Performance For Australian Military Raises Eyebrows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Awkward! Australian military service men and women were recently treated to a dance performance by a group of women at the unveiling of a new Navy ship that included lots of twerking. And it raised some concerns, with some leaders saying it was not appropriate. One Twitter user commented, too, saying: “It looks like a scene from Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘The Dictator’ that they decided to cut for being too ridiculous.”

Plus, a reporter in West Palm Beach, Florida captured video of a fireball bursting in the air. A local meteorologist believes it was an asteroid about the size of a car, about 16,000 miles away.

And, more changes could be in the works for Instagram. The social media platform is testing a feature to let users decide if they want to hide likes on their posts or posts from people they follow.

Click “play” on the video above to learn more about these Edge On The Clock stories!