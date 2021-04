CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widespread and people are ready for a return to normal, but there are many questions that linger about the vaccine itself and traveling after you have been vaccinated.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Medical Director, Dr. Meg Sullivan, joins Rising to answer these questions and more!

For more information please visit, https://www.mecknc.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Home.aspx.

Watch the full interview below: