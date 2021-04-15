‘Round Town with Rising: Stallings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get out, see the sights, ride ‘Round Town with Rising! Each Tuesday and Thursday we scope out a surprise spot around our city. The latest locale: Stallings!

We’re kicking off the day at the Divide Golf Club. The club is so named because it stretches across both Mecklenburg and Union counties. It first opened back in 1995 – but plenty has changed since then. The course just finished renovations on new greens for a better putting surface.

Up next we’re headed to Stallings Municipal Park. It’s got all your standard park features, like playgrounds and fields for sports – but it’s also got a splash pad.. and hosts movie nights and live music during the summer.

Closing out the morning with our favorite thing – food! We head over to the historic Rock Store BBQ. The building was a gas station back in the 30’s.. and a popular convenience store, becoming well known as the Rock Store.