CMPD: Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting A Woman In Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives have charged a man for sexually assaulting a woman walking in Uptown Charlotte early Friday morning.

Detectives say 37-year-old Aljaquan Hugue is charged with attempted second degree forcible rape, assault of a female, first degree kidnapping, and two counts of sexual battery for his involvement.

Officers say on April 16th around 6 a.m. the victim claimed she was walking near East Trade Street when she was pushed to the ground by Hugue.

The victim says Hugue then sexually assaulted her while she screamed for help, which several officers overheard, and then Hugue fled on foot only to be caught by these officers shortly after.

Police ask anyone with more information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website here.