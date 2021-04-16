Cooler with More Clouds Through Saturday

Pollen counts are high with Tree and Grass pollen being the top allergy culprits.

Overnight lows bottom out in the upper 40s to near 50 across the Piedmont with increasing clouds. Expect high temperatures to be cooler through Saturday with highs staying in the mid to upper 60s for most neighborhoods. On Saturday, there is a very small isolated rain chance, but not enough to cancel any outdoor plans. Just keep an eye to the sky! A steady and stable forecast dominates the end of the weekend into next week with highs near average and plenty of sunshine.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

Kaitlin