Dollar General To Host Hiring Events In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Dollar General is planning to host in person hiring events to support store operations in Charlotte on Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23 at the Dollar General Stores located at 7322 Plaza Road Ext. and 6445 Old Statesville Road. The events, which will adhere to the Company’s social distancing measures and the Company’s mask mandate, will be held throughout both days and are part of the Company’s nationwide efforts to hire up to 20,000 new employees this spring. Interested candidates may find a full list of open positions and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

“As a rapidly-growing company, we are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers while serving as a positive economic presence in each community we call home,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer. The power of coupling our mission of Serving Others with one of our key operating priorities, investing in our diverse teams through development, empowerment and inclusion, makes DG an employer of choice, and we look forward to welcoming new employees to come grow with our DG family this spring.”

Candidates are encouraged to review and formally apply for desired career opportunities online prior to attending in-person hiring events.

During the hiring event, interested candidates will be provided with information about Dollar General, as well as the Company’s competitive wages and benefits; award-winning and world-class training, safety and development programs; advancement opportunities and much more.

Award-Winning Training and Development Programs

The opportunity to build a long-term career at DG is one of the most important currencies the Company offers to attract and retain talent. In addition, DG invests significant resources into programs focused on improving the well-being of its employee base including day-one telemedicine eligibility with no co-pay and the Dollar General Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Additional benefits include:

DG University Alliance: DG offers employees an opportunity to advance their education through the DG University Alliance Grow, a university partnership and scholarship program allowing employees and their family members to access higher education. Participating colleges and universities across the country provide tuition benefits including discounts, fee waivers and deferred billing to every full and part time employee. The Alliance also offers a scholarship program, which is available to full time employees who meet applicable criteria.

ACE Program: DG store managers who complete the Company’s Store Manager Training program are eligible to receive up to nine semester credit hours toward the completion of an undergraduate degree after an evaluation and recommendation by the American Council on Education’s College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®). ACE CREDIT helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside of traditional degree programs.

Development Opportunities: DG’s market-leading reputation for supporting the growth and development of its employees is illustrated by the numerous members of leadership and approximately 75 percent of current store managers who were promoted from within the Company. Further underscoring the Company’s continued commitment to this goal is the career path Dollar General offers to entry-level part-time sales associates, who generally may be promoted to lead sales associates within six months and to assistant store managers within a year.