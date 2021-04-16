Healthy Headlines: Physical Exercise And Your Mental Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An inactive lifestyle contributes to chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and in some instances an earlier death. But how often do you consider the contribution of physical exercise to your mental health? And since the pandemic, many people have experienced bouts of anxiety and depression – can exercise actually help?

Dr. Ketan Amin from Novant Health Presbyterian Internal Medicine joins Rising to tell us more about the connection between physical activity and mental health.

