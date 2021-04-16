Missing Teen From Columbia Could Be In Rock Hill, South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A missing teen from Columbia, South Carolina could be in the Rock Hill area, according to investigators. Janeisha Monteserin, 17, went missing on February 20th, according to the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children.

Investigators believe she could be in the Rock Hill area and in the company of an adult female, according to a news release. Janeisha is 4’11” tall and 110lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Janeisha’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 1-803-252-2911 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.