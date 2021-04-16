N.C. Governor Cooper Announces Crime Victim’s Rights Week On April 18th-24th

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed April 18th through April 24th as Crime Victim’s Rights Week in North Carolina.

Cooper says during the week, the N.C. Department of Public Safety Office of Victim Services and affiliated agencies will show support for the victims and survivors of crime in the state.

“Department of Public Safety leadership and staff are committed to engaging in responsible, meaningful discussions about crime and violence here in North Carolina,” says DPS Chief Deputy Secretary Casandra Skinner Hoekstra. “It’s vital that we continue to acknowledge our unwavering support for victims of crime in that dialogue, and I urge all citizens to do the same.”

State officials say this year’s theme is “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities,” with the public encouraged to wear purple to raise awareness for victim’s rights and to highlight the important work being done to support those victims in the #WearPurple campaign.

On Friday April 23rd and Saturday April 24th, officials say buildings will light up purple across the state at night in the #ShineTheLight campaign.

Officials say the schedule of virtual and in-person activities is as follows: