Novant Health COVID-19 Vaccine Availability Saturday April 17th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 1,000 open COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available on Saturday, April 17th between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Novant Health Medical Group – East Meck located at 6070 E. Independence Blvd.

Available appointments are for the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone who is 16 years and older. You do not have to be a Novant Health patient to make an appointment.

An appointment can be scheduled through your MyChart account. Appointment availability can be accessed under Visits -> Schedule an appointment. If you do not have a MyChart account, visit MyNovant.org to create one.

If you do not have a MyChart account, you can schedule at GetVaccinated.org.