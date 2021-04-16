Rock Hill Police Searching For Two Suspects After 21-Year-Old Injured In Shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is searching for two suspects after a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting on April 15th, according to authorities. Officers were called to Lucas Street near Catawba Avenue just before 10pm in reference to a shooting, according to a news release.

The victim says he was walking on Lucas Street when two armed black men wearing ski masks demanded money from him. The victim told police he tried to get to his apartment building but the suspects followed him.

One of the suspects reportedly fired his weapon and the victim was grazed by the bullet, according to a news release. The victim said the suspects were possibly in their late teens. The Rock Hill Police Department is still investigating. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 911.