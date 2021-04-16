South Carolina Couple Scratches Off ‘Jumbo’ $1 Million Lottery Prize

GASTONIA, N.C. (News Release) — Gloria Walls and Gary Daniel of Clover, South Carolina thought they hit the jackpot months ago, until their good luck struck again to the tune of $1 million.

“About two months ago, we won $500,” recalled Walls. “We thought we hit the big time then!”

The couple purchased their winning $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Harris Teeter on Robinwood Road in Gastonia.

“When I scratched off that number ‘9’ I couldn’t speak and the tears came down,” said Walls.

The couple claimed their prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. They had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. The couple opted for the lump sum and each took home $212,251 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Walls and Daniel say they’re still feeling their initial reaction to the big win — shock.

“We can’t believe that we did it,” said Walls.

Jumbo Bucks launched in April with eight top prizes of $1 million. Seven top prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games like Jumbo Bucks make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.