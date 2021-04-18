Learn About The Killer Instincts Of The Venus Flytrap With The Catawba County Library

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Library will teach the public all about the care and feeding habits of the carnivorous Venus flytrap through a free Zoom class on Tuesday, April 20th.

Participants can register for the program here or by calling 828-465-8665.

Library officials say master gardener and retired pharmacist Tad Adams will lead the class and teach all about the plant’s killer instincts as well as care and keeping of the Venus flytrap, native to eastern North Carolina.

Adams owns and cares for more than 500 carnivorous plants, and during the Zoom he will show off a few plants from his personal collection including pitcher plants, sundews, and butterworts.

Officials say kits with a live Venus flytrap will be available from the library while supplies last or people can buy specimens legally from big-box garden centers or from wholesale gardeners.