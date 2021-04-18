POLITICAL WRAP: Biden Administration & Justice Department Efforts on Police Reform

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Closing arguments are expected this week in the Derek Chauvin trial. It comes as protests continue over the killing of Daunte Wright. And tensions are high in Chigago with the video release in the police killing of a 13-year-old.

All this coming as the Biden administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland promise more federal oversight of local police departments.

Our political contributor Mary C. Curtis gives us her take in the video above.