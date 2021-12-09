A Call To Action From CMS Superintendent After 3 Guns Were Found On School Campuses

CHARLOTTE, NC.– A call to action from Superintendent Earnest Winston after three guns were found on school campuses Thursday.

“Disruptions in learning whether do to guns, fights, inappropriate social media posts, or otherwise harm our ability to do the important work of closing opportunity gaps,” Winston says.

Authorities found two guns in a student’s car in the parking lot of West Charlotte High School Thursday. The principal told parents CMPD officers noticed several students hanging out in a vehicle in the student parking lot. Officers questioned the students and searched the vehicle, discovering two weapons inside. Police were called to North Meck after the discovery of a firearm on campus. At least 22 guns have been found on cms campuses so far this year. Emma Wilkinson’s daughter doesn’t feel safe at school. She’s scared to go back.

“The hugs and kisses have increased more of going and coming home just because you don’t know if you’re going to come home,” Wilkinson says.

Wilkinson’s daughter is a 10th grader at Harding University High School. The high school went on lockdown twice last week. Once because of a fight involving pepper spray and the other– a gun found in a backpack. Wilkinson hopes the district considers adding metal detectors. A source tells WCCB the CMS safety task force will discuss metal detectors on Tuesday. The district has ordered thousands of clear backpacks. Wilkinson says it isn’t enough.

“It’s probably that it would be that we need to think about the metal detectors to deter them even coming on the grounds with a knife or a gun.”