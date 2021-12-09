Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Heads Back To The Hadley Theatre For Hedwig And The Angry Inch 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte is coming back to The Hadley Theatre for the first time since the start of the pandemic to present the fan favorite show Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

ATC will kick off the second half of its season with Hedwig and the Angry Inch at The Hadley Theatre on Radcliffe Avenue in Charlotte.

Performances will go on from January 5th through January 22nd with tickets available for purchase online here.

For the safety of guests, artists, and staff, proof of full vaccination and a photo ID will be required to attend any ATC performance.

Ring in the New Year with Hedwig as ATC hosts a special late night performance of the musical on December 31st.

ATC officials say there will be drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and a ball drop as special guest Delighted Tobehere hosts.

About Hedwig and the Angry Inch:

Love. Loss. Lust. Lies. Genderqueer rocker Hedwig sets the record straight to a pulsing rock score as she shares her quest for love, her other half, and, ultimately, her identity. After a botched sex change operation, a failed marriage, and a lost love, Hedwig remembers the words of her East German mother, “To be free, one must give up a little part of oneself.” Hedwig and the Angry Inch is an inspiration to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.