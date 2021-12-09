CPD: Concord Man Arrested For Wife’s Murder

CONCORD, N.C. — Police have arrested a Concord man for shooting and killing his wife during a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

Reginald McDonald is charged with 1st Degree Murder for the shooting death of his wife, Joann Carroll-McDonald, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, officers arrived at the home on Tangle Ride Drive in Concord at 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

At the scene, officers say they made contact with Reginald McDonald who admitted he had just shot his wife.

Police say Reginald McDonald was taken into custody of the Cabarrus County Jail without bond and his wife, Joann Carroll-McDonald, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.