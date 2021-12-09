Police: 26-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition Following Shooting In Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man in critical condition Wednesday night.

Michael Tucker Jr. was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2008 Honda Accord injured from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to 1st Street SE in Hickory after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot.

Police say once at the scene, officers found Tucker with a gunshot wound and took him to a local hospital to be treated, where he remains in critical condition.

Initial investigation reveals Tucker left his apartment to travel to a nearby convenience store prior to gunshots being fired.

Detectives say it appears that the suspects fired multiple shots into Tucker’s car from the roadway.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-551 or Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.