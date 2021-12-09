Principal: Student Brought Gun To North Mecklenburg High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student was found in possession of a firearm on the campus of North Mecklenburg High School today, according to a letter sent to parents from Principal Hood.

Police were called and the firearm was confiscated without incident, according to the letter. Hood says no threats were made and all students and staff are safe. It is a violation of CMS policy and state law to have a weapon on any CMS campus.

No other details have been released at this time. Click HERE to learn more about what CMS is doing to help keep students safe.