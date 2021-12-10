Bridge Demolition Begins Tonight: What This Means For Drivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–If you have plans this weekend, you may need to find another route to get there. Westinghouse boulevard is set to close this weekend. North Carolina’s Department of Transportation says the closure is necessary for bridge demolition to begin.

This bridge coming down is essential to the phase of North Carolina’s Department of Transportation’s project in order for direct connectors at Westinghouse boulevard to be built.

Jen Thompson with NCDOT says this may inconvenience drivers temporarily but the outcome is going to be worth the wait. She says, “We’ve already done the work of shifting traffic on I-485 in both directions to new bridges. So, we’re left with this existing structure. That’s why we have to go through the demolition process and that’s why we’re closing Westinghouse this weekend for safety purposes so that the work can get done safely.”

The demolition will begin at 8pm tonight and the road will be back up and running no later than 5am Monday morning. If you need another route, there are a few available!

Thompson says, “We want folks to take the signed detour that will take you down Downs Rd and Highway 51 and South BLVD. Those roads can still handle the extra capacity and extra cars that might have to take that route for a couple of days.”