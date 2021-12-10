Local Barber Becomes Known as “Mr. Pull Up”

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Local barber, Ja’Derrio White offers his clients a convenient way to get a haircut. He goes to them. Anytime. Anyplace.

White picked up a pair of clippers for the first time when he was just 13 years old. A barber he used as a kid gave him a bad haircut, so White decided to take matters into her own hands and began cutting his own hair. It wasn’t long before he became known as “Mr. Pull Up”.

White says he enjoys what he does and he is happy to make haircuts easier to get for busy people.